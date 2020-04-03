1  of  7
Breaking News
Over 1000 new cases in Illinois, 4 in Rock Island County Iowa governor: Shelter in place ‘a divisive issue at a time when we must be united’ Cylinder Works halts production after employee tests positive for COVID-19 Harvester Works employee under self-quarantine after exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19 WATCH: Hit and run caught on video 6 cases of COVID-19 in Scott County among the 85 additional cases in Iowa Wanted: Have you seen this armed and dangerous fugitive?
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Blood Center looking for plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Snow impacting the amount of blood donations in the area

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is looking for plasma donors who recently recovered from COVID-19 to help treat others with the infection.

The Food and Drug Administration announced last week that it will be facilitating convalescent plasma therapy, a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Under the therapy, convalescent plasma containing antibodies, is taken from donors who have recently recovered from COVID-19 to help fight the infection in others.

Qualified donors must have a positive test for COVID-19 and be fully recovered for at least 14 days.

According to the FDA, it is not known if convalescent plasma will be an effective treatment against COVID-19 and the treatment is being investigated.

More information on who can donate and where, can be found here.

Tiffany Pinckney poses for a portrait in the Harlem neighborhood of New York on April 1, 2020. After a period of quarantine at home separated from her children, she has recovered from COVID-19. Pinckney became one of the nations first donors of “convalescent plasma.” Doctors around the world are dusting off a century-old treatment for infections: Infusions of blood plasma teeming with immune molecules that helped survivors beat the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marshall Ritzell)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss