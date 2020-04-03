Blood Center looking for plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is looking for plasma donors who recently recovered from COVID-19 to help treat others with the infection.

The Food and Drug Administration announced last week that it will be facilitating convalescent plasma therapy, a possible treatment for COVID-19.

Under the therapy, convalescent plasma containing antibodies, is taken from donors who have recently recovered from COVID-19 to help fight the infection in others.

Qualified donors must have a positive test for COVID-19 and be fully recovered for at least 14 days.

According to the FDA, it is not known if convalescent plasma will be an effective treatment against COVID-19 and the treatment is being investigated.

