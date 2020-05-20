Blood Center needs donations as demand for blood increases

As local hospitals resume elective surgeries, it has led to an increase in blood utilization. That’s why the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is reaching out to blood donors for help.
Over the last six weeks, demand for blood components dropped to approximately 60% of normal levels. But as hospital activities increase, the need has returned to approximately 80% of pre-pandemic levels.
Unfortunately, many organizations have had to cancel or postpone blood drives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center relies on support from local donors and the organizations that host mobile blood drives to provide the blood supply for hospitals in our region,” said Mike Parejko, Chief Executive Officer. “We are always grateful for that support, and even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are now asking additional donors and host organizations to step forward in this challenging time.”
The Blood Center is maintaining the following procedures to ensure a safe and hygienic environment at Donor Centers and blood drives:
- All staff and donors are now required to wear a face covering while inside Donor Centers or participating in a mobile blood drive. Paper masks will be provided for those who arrive without their own mask or facial covering.
- Donors are now required to make appointments for donation. To maintain social distancing and appropriate donor flow, walk-ins will only be accepted when an appointment slot is available.
- Potential donors who are experiencing any symptoms of a COVID-19 infection or who have recently had exposure to the virus are asked to refrain from donation.
- Prior to donation, donors are screened for symptoms of illness (body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin level all are checked, and the donor completes a pre-donation Donor History Questionnaire).
- When possible, donors are asked to complete the Donor History Questionnaire online on the same day as their donation.
- Staff have added space between chairs in screening areas and in the post-donation refreshment area. Between donations, staff wipe down chairs and surfaces to maintain a safe, hygienic environment.