Blood Center needs donations as demand for blood increases

As local hospitals resume elective surgeries, it has led to an increase in blood utilization. That’s why the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is reaching out to blood donors for help.

Over the last six weeks, demand for blood components dropped to approximately 60% of normal levels. But as hospital activities increase, the need has returned to approximately 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

Unfortunately, many organizations have had to cancel or postpone blood drives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center relies on support from local donors and the organizations that host mobile blood drives to provide the blood supply for hospitals in our region,” said Mike Parejko, Chief Executive Officer. “We are always grateful for that support, and even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are now asking additional donors and host organizations to step forward in this challenging time.”

The Blood Center is maintaining the following procedures to ensure a safe and hygienic environment at Donor Centers and blood drives: