Blood Center still needs donations but appointment is now required

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is still asking for donations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the nation’s blood supply. Blood donation is considered an essential activity and continues even with the stay at home directive in place.

However, MVRBC is implementing a new policy of requiring appointments for blood donations. The new policy will allow the center to limit walk-in donations to help manage donor flow and maintain proper social distancing between staff and donors.

The Blood Center is also expanding hours at many of its donor centers as well as scheduling mobile blood drives to help make up for some of the canceled blood drives. To schedule an appointment, call MVRBC at (800) 747-5401, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app (info/download: www.bloodcenter.org/app).

Donations have been strong over that last week and helped the Blood Center maintain inventory levels, but as blood drives continue to get canceled, the need for donations continues.

To provide a safe environment for blood donors, the Blood Center is: