Facing just a one- to three-day supply of most blood components, ImpactLife has announced special hours at many of its donor center locations on Labor Day. Nineteen of the blood center’s 22 donor center locations will be open for donors who wish to support the region’s blood supply on Monday, Sept. 5.

After a period of low donation rates, ImpactLife blood inventories are at just a one-day supply for type O-negative red blood cells and a 2- to 3-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types, a news release says.

The blood center strives to maintain a five-day supply for all blood types. And with blood and platelet donations in constant use at hospitals, the blood center is looking to add appointments in the days before, during, and after Labor Day Weekend.

ImpactLife Donor Promotions

To thank those who support the blood center’s lifesaving mission at this critical time of year, ImpactLife will offer the following donor promotions for all who come to give blood at ImpactLife donor centers and mobile blood drives. (For more information on donor promotions, visit here.)

Donor Rewards Points

Provided with all donations, with the value based on donation procedure type; Triple Point Days scheduled now through Sept. 5 (for more information, see: ImpactLife Donor Rewards)

$20 e-gift card (or donor’s choice of 500 bonus points for ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store)

Voucher provided to all donors giving at ImpactLife Donor Centers (locations) through Sept. 11

$10 e-gift card (or donor’s choice of 500 bonus points for ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store)

Voucher provided to all donors giving at ImpactLife mobile blood drives (locations) through Sept. 11

$25 e-gift card

Voucher provided to all donors giving a Double Red Cell donation or a platelet donation for at least third time with ImpactLife (locations) through Sept. 11

$50 e-gift card

Voucher provided to all donors giving platelet donations for the first or second time (locations) through Sept. 11

Donor center locations open on Monday, Sept. 5 are in the list. Schedule online or call (800) 747-5401 or text 999-777

Burlington, Iowa – 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Lindale Crossing) – 7 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Williams Parkway) – 7 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Coralville, Iowa – 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Crestwood, Missouri – 9 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Danville, Illinois – 7:30 – 11:15 a.m.

Davenport, Iowa (Lakeview Parkway) – 7 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Davenport, Iowa (West) – 7 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Dubuque, Iowa – 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Fairview Heights, Illinois – 10 a.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Galesburg, Illinois – 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Macomb, Illinois – 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Moline, Illinois – 7 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Muscatine, Iowa – 7 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Ottumwa, Iowa – 6:15 – 10:30 a.m.

Saint Peters, Missouri – 9 a.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Springfield, Illinois – 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Urbana, Illinois – 7:30 a.m. – noon

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 124 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country.