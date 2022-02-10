Health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic came through with another example of their dedication to the Quad Cities community.

On Thursday, UnityPoint Health – Trinity held a blood drive at its Rock Island location.

People of all blood types showed up to the event, filling out every donation slot.

Even those working from home took time to come out and give blood.

All of the donations will add about seven gallons to the blood supply — this all coming at a critical time.

ImpactLife reports blood inventory is at a day and a half for types O negative, O positive and AB negative.