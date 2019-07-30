Blood donations helped save this girl’s life. Now her family wants to help others like her

QUAD CITIES — Looking at Lorelei Lovelady, you’d never guess the almost 3-year-old has spent her life in and out of hospitals.

But thanks to countless blood transfusion, two kidney transplants and one liver transplant more and more of her time is spent at home.

“It was really hard seeing her go through that,” said Lorelei’s mom Megan. “Just the long days of seeing her sit in a bed the entire day on hemodialysis.”

Bi-weekly blood transfusions helped Lorelei stay healthy enough for her treatments.

“All the different procedures and hemodialysis, everything like that she just loses blood throughout the process,” Megan said.

So instead of instead of throwing Lorelei a third birthday party, they’re hosting a blood drive.

Managers of the local Red Cross chapter says its blood supply is so low that there is only enough to last two to three days. They’re making an emergency call for donors.

Megan says just last week another little girl with the same disorder died awaiting a transfusion in a different state.

“That could have easily been Lorelei,” she said. “It’s just like something like that like reiterates the importance of why, why I need to do this.”

The Lovelady family learned firsthand that anyone could find themselves relying on blood donations someday. Lorelei might again.

“Tomorrow’s not guaranteed,” Megan said. “She’s … seen the worst that life has to offer and she’s not even three yet.”

But looking at Lorelei, you’d never know.

“I think anybody who sees her can’t really walk away without smiling and laughing,” Megan said.

The “Love4Lorelei” blood drive is tomorrow at the Spotlight Theater in Moline. It runs from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. You can sign up ahead of time, but walk ins are also welcome