Blood donations needed: Woman who received blood transfusion says it saved her life

If you haven’t given blood in a while, this may give you the incentive to do so.

This year more than 500 blood donations were lost because of cancelled blood drives.

Blood centers being closed for the holidays, and bad weather are also factors. That creates a ripple effect in donation scheduling. The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has blood on the shelves right now, but needs more to have sufficient supplies in the near future.



MVRBC is feeling the impact of the calendar this week as it is now 56 days after the new year holiday.

Kirby Winn, Manager, Public Relations at MVRBC says, “You’re not eligible to give blood until 56 days later. Today is exactly 56 days from New Year’s Day. This has created a bit of a hold in our appointment scheduling.”

Emily Shenk-Demay received a blood transfusion. She says, “I had a ruptured pregnancy in 2013 and this is something that happens that people don’t think about.”

The importance of donating blood is a topic that she can resonate with.

“I had to have emergency surgery. I woke up from surgery, and literally the first thing I saw was that blood unit from Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. She says, “I was really impacted by that.”

She says without the blood transfusion her outcome would have been much different.

“It saved my life. It allowed me to be a mom, a wife, and a daughter. It’s just an incredibly impactful gift to me, and to my family. It’s just a very precious thing.”

This week MVRBC is giving all donors a voucher to get a $5 gift card . Since this is a critical week at the center, in addition to that there is also a chance to win a $250 visa card for anyone who registers to give blood. Most importantly you can save a life.

The number to call to schedule appointments is (563) 359-5401, or you can schedule online.

There is also additional info on current donor promotions.