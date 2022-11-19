Now through Jan. 15, donors who give blood with ImpactLife will have the opportunity to support Feeding America with a donation made on their behalf.

ImpactLife will provide all presenting donors with a voucher to redeem for the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card or equivalent value donation to Feeding America, which in turn provides financial support for food banks serving communities across the blood center’s four-state service region and beyond.

“We are so pleased to give donors the opportunity to make an even greater difference by supporting Feeding America,” said Amanda Hess, vice president, donor relations and marketing. “Under our ‘Good Giving’ promotion, donors can now choose to support nutritional needs in addition to supporting our region’s blood supply. What a great way to give back even more at this critical time of year.”

Through Jan. 15, all donors who come to give blood at ImpactLife donation centers and mobile blood drives will receive a voucher to redeem for their choice of a gift card or equivalent value donation to Feeding America. The value of the gift card or donation will vary depending on the timing and type of donation procedure (for example, whole blood, platelets, or Double Red Cell). For whole blood donations, the value will be $10 per donation but will double in value during the five most critical weeks for the blood supply (dates listed below).

ImpactLife “Good Giving” Promotion

Effective Dates: Nov. 14 through Jan. 15

Whole Blood donations: choice of $10 electronic gift card or donation to Feeding America

Value doubles to $20 for whole blood donations during critical weeks: Mon. 11/21/2022 – Sun. 11/27/2022 (Thanksgiving) Mon. 12/19/2022 – Sun. 1/1/2023 (Christmas) Mon. 1/2/2023 – Sun. 1/15/2023 (New Years)

Automated donation procedures (platelets, plasma, double red cell): choice of $25 electronic gift card or donation to Feeding America

Additional program details are here.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and more than 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America provided 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Click here to find a local food bank supported by Feeding America.

Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. For more information, visit here.

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 124 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. For more information, visit here.