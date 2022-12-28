More than 100 people came out to support the family and friends of Charly Erpelding, who died from cancer earlier this year.

The group teamed up with Impact Life for the “Give Like Charly” blood drive at Bettendorf High School. Erpelding was eight years old when she was first diagnosed with bone cancer.

Friends want to honor her memory by supporting blood supplies when donations are low.

“Today for me is all about giving how Charly did to so many people and continuing her legacy,” Tyler Ramstack said. “She needed a lot of blood and I know during the holidays they’re low on blood, so stuff like this really helps people out and it’s a good thing to do during the holidays.”

If you would like to donate, you have until January 8 to schedule an appointment at a donor center and mention “Give Like Charly” to credit the blood drive.