People hungry to make a difference can easily do so by donating blood.

Davenport-based ImpactLife made part of that difference Tuesday morning, by presenting a $6,085 check to River Bend Food Bank, from the blood center’s “Good Giving” donor promotion. Through that program, area donors can also support the National Forest Foundation through April 30.

The ImpactLife check presentation to River Bend Food Bank on April 18, 2023 included Kirby Winn, ImpactLife PR manager (left); two area blood donors; Leslie Corlett, food bank director of corporate and foundation giving, and Teresa Gottschalk, ImpactLife territory manager (photo by Bryan Bobb).

During the past holiday season, ImpactLife blood donors were given a voucher to redeem for their choice of an electronic gift card or to donate the same amount to support local food banks in the blood center’s service region.

More than 2,500 donors directed their support to food banks — for a total of $42,185 now being distributed to food banks that serve communities of the ImpactLife service region. (Additional check presentations and tours are scheduled with regional food banks across the blood center’s region, which includes over 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.)

To help celebrate Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 26), ImpactLife is now offering donors a similar opportunity to give to the National Forest Foundation. This is the second year of that partnership.

ImpactLife is working with the National Forest Foundation through April 30, 2023.

The foundation works with the USDA Forest Service to restore U.S. national parks by planting trees where they are needed the most. Every $1 donated to National Forest Foundation plants one tree.

Here’s how “Good Giving” works: volunteer donors who come to give blood now through April 30 will receive a voucher to redeem for their choice of an electronic gift card, cooler tote, OR donation to National Forest Foundation. The value of the donation or e-gift card varies based on the donation procedure type and the donor’s giving history:

Whole blood donation at a mobile drive: $10 gift card/donation or tote

Whole blood donation at a center: $20 gift card/donation or tote

Platelet donation and donor has given platelets at least twice previously with ImpactLife: $25 card/donation or tote

Platelet donation (donor’s first or second time giving platelets with ImpactLife): $50 card/donation or tote

ImpactLife recently held a blood drive at Fontbonne University in St. Louis. Its service area includes over 125 hospitals in Missouri, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

For more information on ImpactLife, visit its website HERE.