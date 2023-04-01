As spring arrives and thoughts turn to warming temps and outdoor activities, ImpactLife is thanking donors who come to give blood by offering a 20-can cooler tote or the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card.

The “Nothing’s Cooler Than Saving Lives” donor promotion is now underway and will run through Sunday, April 30. Donors may schedule appointments at ImpactLife donation center locations or mobile blood drives by calling (800) 747-5401, online here or via the ImpactLife mobile app.

To thank donors, ImpactLife will provide a voucher to redeem for the donor’s choice of an electronic gift card or the 20-can cooler tote from ImpactLife. Current donor promotions include:

Whole Blood donors giving at ImpactLife donor center locations: choice of $20 electronic gift card or 20-can cooler tote

choice of $20 electronic gift card or 20-can cooler tote Whole Blood donors giving at ImpactLife mobile blood drives: choice of $10 electronic gift card or 20-can cooler tote

choice of $10 electronic gift card or 20-can cooler tote Automated donation procedures (platelets, plasma, double red cell): choice of $25 electronic gift card or 20-can cooler tote

choice of $25 electronic gift card or 20-can cooler tote Platelet donors giving platelets for the first or second time: choice of $50 electronic gift card or 20-can cooler tote

Additional program details are here.

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to more than 120 hospitals and emergency medical service providers in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country