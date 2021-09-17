Blood drive honors young QC cancer patient

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and you can donate blood Saturday at Hudson’s Heroes blood drive, in honor of a Quad-City pediatric cancer patient.

Hudson was diagnosed with leukemia right before his second birthday and initially received three blood transfusions and two platelet transfusions. He has since received over 10 blood transfusions.

Hudson’s Heroes blood drive is Saturday, September 18, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Park View Lutheran Church, 14 Grove Road in Eldridge.

