A church in Moline is helping save lives while also paying tribute to a renowned physician as part of Black History Month.

The mission ministry of Tabernacle Baptist Church will host a public blood drive noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2601 15th St.

In partnership with ImpactLife, formerly Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, the drive will specifically benefit sickle cell patients.

Organizers say just one pint of blood can save a total of three lives battling sickle cell.

“This blood drive is in honor of Black History Month and celebrates the landmark scientific achievements of Dr. Charles Richard Drew for discovering the method for long-term storage of blood plasma and organizing America’s first large-scale blood bank,” a news release says.

For more information, contact Glenda Guster at 563-726-9226 or Pam Tatum at 309-732-6213.