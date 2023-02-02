The Muscatine High School Key Club will honor the memory of Micaela Brunson with a memorial blood drive on Friday from 8 a.m. until noon in the gym at Muscatine High School, 2705 Cedar St., Muscatine.

The Key Club has recruited a schedule of donors from the student body and from Micaela’s family and friends in the community. And as an added bonus for donors, Key Club will also provide pancakes during Friday’s blood drive.

Micaela Brunson (contributed photo)

Micaela’s parents, Brian and Alma, have worked with the Key Club at MHS to organize the blood drive annually for the last six years after Micaela’s death by suicide in November 2016. The Brunsons will attend Friday’s blood drive to thank donors and to share information on mental health resources as well as Micaela’s passion for helping others through blood, hair, and organ donation.

The Brunson family is working with ImpactLife on a series of events all scheduled during the month of February. Kent Corporation, where Brian works, is hosting two blood drives (closed to the public) and Calvary Church will hold a blood drive from 2 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 (open to the public at 501 W. Bypass 61 in Muscatine). Blood donors in the community can support the Micaela Brunson Memorial in-center Blood Drive at the ImpactLife Muscatine Donor Center from Monday, Feb. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 18. Donors may schedule appointments by calling 800-747-5401, online here or via the ImpactLife mobile app here

