The unemployment rate decreased over the year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in April, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in nearly all metro areas.

“The continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy is encouraging,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES and the Pritzker Administration are committed to supporting businesses and job seekers as they innovate, grow, and connect all across Illinois.”

The metro areas that had the largest over the year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were Bloomington (+5.4%, +4,800), Rockford (+5.2%, +7,200), Springfield (+4.6%, +4,800) and Chicago (+4.6%, +162,200). The Danville metro area saw no change in total nonfarm jobs.

Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included:

Leisure and Hospitality (14 areas)

Manufacturing (13 areas)

Other Services (12 areas)

Retail Trade (11 areas)

Government (11 areas each)

Professional and Business Services (10 areas)

Transportation (nine areas)

Warehousing (nine areas)

Public Utilities (nine areas)

Education (nine areas)

Health Services (nine areas)

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights (-2.9 points to 4.1%), Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL (-2.1 points to 3.7%), and Rockford (-1.5 points to 7.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over the year in 93 counties, increased in seven and was unchanged in two.