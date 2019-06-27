Blue Angels touchdown in Quad Cities for 31st Air Show

A welcomed roar through the QCA as fans of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels touch down.

The Quad Cities Air Show is roaring back into town after a three-year hiatus.

Fan Katie French said, “I think just the noise of it. It’s such a thrill that you don’t get to experience often in your life.”

Katie French and Jamie Dies both had the same idea, two fans coming a bit early for a sneak peek.

Fan Jamie Dies said, “I never miss it. I never miss it.”

While the other side of a chain link fence is as close as they can get right now, for both Katie and Jamie it brings back memories of the decades.

Katie said, “Grown up at the air show as a little kid.”

And for the “Boss” keeping that going hasn’t stopped.

Capt Eric “Boss” Doyle said, “Started with watching planes like this when I was a little kid. Since I knew what flying was, I wanted to fly.”

Commanding Officer of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Captain Eric Doyel is living that dream demonstrating the best of the best.

Capt Doyle said, “At the end of the demo, we get all six of us together in the delta, where all six of us work together and showcase the trust and teamwork we really rely on.”

While it’s the talents of the pilot often showcased when these planes take off perform in the skies, it takes a small army of men and women hard at work on the planes constantly making sure they are perfect.

Capt Doyle said, “I get to fly the plane, that’s the easy part, what all of our maintainers and our support group do, that’s the real work.”

On the ground and in the air, nearly 150 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps members travel the country, but what they’re really working to support is a larger mission.

U.S. Navy Blue Angels POFC Matt Young said, “Showcasing the pride and professionalism of the rest of the fleet that’s out there, you know, in harm’s way.”

It’s a showcase Katie is ready to see again and this year her kids in tow to keep this tradition going.

Katie said, “Have seen their dad flying and it’s one of those things that it’s irreplaceable.”

The Blue Angels can be seen both Saturday and Sunday of the Air Show.