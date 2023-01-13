Blue Cat Brewing Co., 113 18th St., Rock Island, will temporarily re-open next week (Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 20) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for bar service only.

The downtown bar and restaurant closed for good as of Jan. 1, 2023, after failing to find a restaurant manager.

Blue Cat Brew Pub in downtown Rock Island will reopen next week for bar service only.

Blue Cat’s head chef, Kevin Higgins, moved to head the kitchen at Kavanaugh’s Hilltop in Rock Island; it endured a failed furnace in sub-zero temperatures, and several days of major damages from a burst water pipe over the holiday, forcing it to close.

Between 1994 and 2001, Blue Cat won 12 World Beer Championship awards. Head brewmaster Charlie Cole announced recently that all six of the beers they entered for 2022 earned medals, including Blue Cat’s first Gold in this competition, for a Papa Bear Smoked Beer.

“We may be closed but it’s safe to say it wasn’t due to bad beer,” Blue Cat posted on its Facebook page. Next week, it will offer $5 draft pours and $10 growler fills. “We do not sell empty growlers but our friends at Bent River Brewing in Rock Island will sell you one for $5,” the Facebook page says.