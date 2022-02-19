Augustana College’s biggest fundraising event of the year is back and bolder than ever.

“Blue, Gold & Bold” returns Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11.

During the 48-hour event, members of the Augustana community will come together to meet a bold challenge — raising $500,000.

There will also be a celebration of the college’s iconic Old Main, Augie pride and participants will hear about what’s new on campus.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit current and future students.

“Give to the Augustana Fund to support Vikings each day, to the Green Initiatives Fund to purchase two electric vehicles and fund two sustainability internships on campus or support any designation of your choice,” said the college in a Facebook post. “No matter where or how much you give, your generosity will make collaborative leadership and adventurous exploration possible for Augustana’s 2,500 Vikings.”

$1,760 of the $500,000 campaign goal have been raised so far.

