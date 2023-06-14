Dee Schricker, of Blue Grass, is currently exhibiting her paintings at the Smith Studio and Gallery in downtown Geneseo, a news release says. These creative works of art fall in the realm of abstract with a frequent hint at a recognizable object, the release says.

Schricker creates in acrylic, clay, mixed media and fiber. Her work in this exhibition is acrylic and mixed media. She is self-taught and influenced by all things abstract. In 1996 she quit her day job to focus on a career of art. In the past she had a gallery at Bucktown in Davenport. Currently she exhibits in many festivals and invitational shows throughout the Quad City area.

“I love abstraction because it is intentionally left for interpretation,” she said. Schricker passes on the courage she has learned from her art explorations by saying, “I would tell young artists to be fearless. Try new mediums and techniques, and always create for yourself.”

The exhibition will be on view until July 29. Hours at the Smith Studio and Gallery are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.