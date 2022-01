The City of Blue Grass declared a winter weather emergency effective from 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 14 until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15.

According to a release, the Blue Grass Public Safety Building, located at 606 West Mayne Street, will be open to the public in need. The city asks that vehicles not be parked on city streets, to allow emergency vehicles and snow plows to have full access.

For more information, click here or call Mayor Brad Schutte at (563) 349-1359.