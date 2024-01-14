The city of Blue Grass has extended its Winter Weather Emergency until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, due to blowing snow, according to an email from the city.



Vehicles must remain off the streets until the snow emergency is ended. Vehicles may be ticketed and those left parked on the street during a declared emergency are subject to tow at the owner’s expense if they pose a hazard to maintenance crews and/or the public.

The email reminds residents to limit travel and to stay in if possible. If travel is necessary, dress for extreme temperatures, be prepared in case of an emergency and have a winter kit inside vehicles. The city’s Public Safety Building will open to the public as a warming shelter.

For more information, visit Blue Grass’ Facebook page.