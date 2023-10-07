A 31-year-old Blue Grass man is in custody after police allege he had loaded guns and drugs – including methamphetamine – in his car in Davenport.

Jermaine Carter Jr. (Scott County Jail)

Jermaine Carter Jr. faces these felony charges:

Two charges of controlled substance violations

Two charges of failure to affix a drug-tax stamp

One charge of interference with official acts – firearm

One charge of control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Davenport Police say Carter was in the driver’s seat of a blue Pontiac Grand Prix parked on the 900 block of West 2nd Street.

Carter “could be seen making furtive movements to both the backseat and driver’s floorboard,” police allege in affidavits. Officers allege they could smell the odor of raw marijuana emanating from the car, affidavits say.

“(Carter) was asked out of the vehicle but became non-compliant. Officers had to grab a-hold of both of his wrists and pull him out of the vehicle,” an officer wrote in arrest affidavits.

Police allege they saw a loaded Beretta 9mm handgun with an extended magazine on the back passenger seat.

A search of Carter’s person yielded 4.85 grams total package weight of marijuana and $1,330 in cash in his front left pants pocket, police allege in affidavits.

Officers also allege they saw a small amount of marijuana lying on the back seat floorboard behind the front passenger seat. A search warrant was obtained, and inside the car, officers allege they found:

a camouflage-colored Jordan book bag on the driver floorboard with 59 grams total package weight of green, yellow, and orange square-shaped pills that field-tested positive for meth

13.6 grams total package weight of multi-colored and different shaped pills in a plastic bag. These field-tested positive for meth, affidavits say.

10 grams total package weight of blue round pills in a plastic bag that field-tested positive for meth.

packaging material including multiple sandwich bags

42.25 grams total package weight of marijuana

4.4 grams total package weight of marijuana

2.7 grams total package weight of powder cocaine in the sunglasses compartment

29 grams total package weight of marijuana in the center console

digital scale with marijuana residue in the center console

loaded black Beretta 9mm handgun with an extended 30-round metal magazine

430.85 grams total package weight of marijuana inside a vacuum-sealed bag

less than 1 gram of raw marijuana

loaded black P80 9mm handgun with a weapon-mounted light and extended magazine

loaded 34-round extended magazine from the P80 handgun and one live round of WMA 23 9mm ammunition from the chamber

“The marijuana and methamphetamine didn’t have the appropriate tax stamp affixed,” affidavits say.

Carter, who is being held on $25,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail, is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 17, according to court records.