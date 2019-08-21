Blue Grass PD hires first female police officer in almost forty years

The Blue Grass Police Department hires their third female officer ever.

Officer Misty Bunker was sworn in Tuesday.

She is the first female officer at the department since 1981 when Tina Ramsey and Carmen Sanchez began.

Officer Bunker spent more than 20 years in the military. She was stationed at the Rock Island Arsenal and liked the area so much she decided to stay.

She is a police officer in Illinois and will work at the Blue Grass police department part time.

She is used to the dynamic of working with more men than women.

“I really don’t see the male female portion,” she said. “We’re all on the same team, regardless if we’re male or female, so I just look at it as I want to be part of a team and contribute to that team as much as I can.”

She is in training and learning from her coworkers.

“We’re certainly glad to get a female out here,” said Sgt. Bob Guinn with the Blue Grass Police Department.

Officer Bunker has one piece of advice for people.

“If I didn’t enjoy it, I don’t think I would be in this career and that’s something that I would tell younger girls and women if they’re looking for a job, make sure that you love what you do every day,” she said.