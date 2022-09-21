Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte announced on the city’s police department Facebook page that the city’s Police Chief Bobby Flaherty has been placed on administrative leave due to a pending investigation. The timeframe for the investigation has not been determined but is expected to be completed as quickly as possible. Flaherty being placed on leave is described as “routinely done in law enforcement to protect the individual(s) and the City while an investigation is being conducted.”

The post goes on to say that the city has three part time police officers who also have full-time jobs but are doing their due diligence in helping cover the city. The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is aware of the situation and is assisting and continually patrolling the city. Residents are asked to call 911 if they need to reach the Police Department.

The post continues, “we, the Mayor and City Council are doing our very best to protect the City and be assured, we are doing everything in our power to keep the City safe. We are anxious to get our Police Chief back so he can continue to serve and protect Blue Grass. Thank you. Yours truly, Mayor Brad Schutte, Mayor Pro Tem Chad Brus, Council members: Chris Jepsen, Matt Sampson, Mike Hermann, Tim Rhoades.”