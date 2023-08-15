Hard rock/metal pioneers Blue Öyster Cult are bringing their classic rock hits to the Rhythm City Casino this fall.

(Rhythm City Casino)

Blue Öyster Cult will hit the Event Center stage on Saturday, November 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online here or at The Market at Rhythm City, 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport. There will be a presale on Thursday, August 17 at 10 a.m. and general ticket sales start on Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m.

Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling hard rock fans for five decades with powerful albums loaded with classic songs. The Long Island, NY‐based band is hailed by the hard rock and heavy metal communities for their pioneering work. They’re one of a small number of hard rock/heavy metal bands to earn both mainstream critical acclaim and commercial success. They released their self-titled album in 1972 and won fans through their catchy but heavy lyrics that can range from funny to provocative to terrifying, often in the same song. Their biggest hits include the chilling “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” from 1976’s Agents of Fortune, the hard rocking “Godzilla” from 1977’s Spectres and the melancholy “Burnin’ for You” from 1981’s Fire of Unknown Origin.

