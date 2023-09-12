Blue Spruce General Store, at 217 E. 2nd St., Davenport, will be closed until Thursday, Sept. 21 and is changing its business and hours.

“The writing has been on the wall for some time now that we need to make a big shift in our business model,” the business posted on its Facebook page Monday. “We have been optimistic that we were always ‘right around the corner’ from making ends meet each month, but after 11 months we have decided a change is necessary in order for us to stay open.”

Croissants at Blue Spruce General Store, which is closed until Sept. 21, 2023.

Blue Spruce — a bakery, deli and grocery store — has been open seven days a week (including 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays) and now plans to only be open Thursday-Saturday.

“This shift will allow us to be more financially stable as well as lean into our creative sides a bit more and offer the types of items we originally built the business on,” the Facebook post says. “This change will also allow us to do some of the things we have been wanting to do for a long time: bread baking classes, focus more on produce from our farmers, late night dessert pop ups, ticketed dinners, and relaunching our bread subscription and delivery program.”

Blue Spruce expects to announce more official details in the coming days, including the links to sign up for subscriptions/deliveries.

The Blue Spruce Bix 7/RAGBRAI weekend special was a pulled pork sandwich featuring Smokin’ Mike’s Sauce.

“Thank you to so many of you for your unwavering support. This has been a dream job in every possible way and we are all so thankful for the chance to feed this wonderful community,” the business owners wrote. “We very much look forward to being a part of your dinner table again in the near future.

“We believe that this change will help sustain the business, better reflect the personalities and passions of our team, and allow us to deliver higher quality and more consistent products.”

For more information, visit the Blue Spruce website HERE.