Blue-tongued skink spreads word of Niabi Zoo’s Reptile Day

Curator of Conservation and Education Joel Vanderbush stopped by Local 4 News studio with a blue-tongued skink.

Reptile Day is Saturday at Niabi Zoo, from 10 am – 4 pm.

Zoo guests can interact with ambassador reptiles and learn from zoo educators and naturalists at the Reptile Day Activity Station on the lawn outside the reptile house.

Guests can observe the feeding of the anaconda in the reptile house at 11 am.

Meet a reptile keeper at 2 pm for a special aldabra tortoise keeper chat between biodiversity hall and the giraffe building.

For more information, visit the Niabi Zoo website.