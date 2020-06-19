Bluegrass Police ticket children for good behavior

There is a special moment that has garnered a lot of attention on Facebook,

It’s between a 1-year-old Dekari Smith, and Blue Grass Police Chief Garrett Jahns.

In the pictures, you can see the chief, jokingly pulling over the little boy to give him a ‘Safe Choices’ citation.



The department has been rewarding kids as well as adults, for making right choices,

Rewards vary from ice cream cones, or personal pan pizzas.



Jahns says it’s something they’ve done the last 5 years, and it’s a good way to interact with the community in a positive way.

“Part of service to our community is to be trusted by the community we serve. I know 100 percent that’s the same for every law enforcement agency across the Quad Cities,”says Jahns.

“I want to take the chance and to show people that there are really good cops out here that’s actually taking chances, and doing their jobs the right way,” says Deaonsy Smith.



There are other Quad City Law Enforcement agencies also have similar programs.

Chief Jahns says the department has been issuing ‘Safe Choices’ citations since 2015.