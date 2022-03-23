JigJam, a bluegrass quintet direct from Ireland, will perform Tuesday, March 29, at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, Ill., according to a news release.

The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. It is open to guests of all ages. A $20-30 donation is suggested.

JigJam is a multi-award-winning quintet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland. Blending the best of traditional Irish music with Bluegrass and Americana in a new genre which has been branded as ‘I-Grass’ (Irish influenced Bluegrass), their onstage energy along with their virtuosic musical ability has captivated audiences throughout the world, the release says.

Jamie McKeogh and Daithi Melia all hail from Tullamore, Co. Offaly with Co. Tipperary-born Gavin Strappe completing the Irish members of the band. An injection of Scottish energy is added by Calum Morrison & Daniel Hunter rounding off the quintet, the release says.

All five members grew up immersed in Irish traditional music and culture which is reflected by the band collectively achieving over twenty All-Ireland titles at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann competitions. They have now developed their own unique style of music influenced by American Folk music whilst staying true to their Irish roots. Described as ‘The best Irish group so far in bluegrass’ this sharply dressed outfit deliver an energy-fuelled, foot-stomping live performance. All multi-instrumentalists, JigJam interchange between banjos, guitars, fiddles, mandolins and double bass onstage which creates an experience which is pleasing to both the eye and the ear, the release says.

JigJam have recorded three studio albums – ‘Oh Boy!” “Hello World” and “Phoenix” – to critical acclaim as well as a live album, “Live in Tullamore.” They have made a huge impact on the Irish American circuit, performing as a headline act at all the major festivals including the world-renowned Telluride Bluegrass Festival and Milwaukee Irish Fest as well as touring various parts of the UK and Europe, the release says.

For more information please visit HeartlandConnections.com.