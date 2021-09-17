Blues festival kicks off Friday

The sounds of the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival return Friday to the historic LeClaire Park in Davenport.

Check out over 15 blues acts from all over and visit Dr. V’s BlueSkool, an interactive blues workshop.

Blues Fest 2021 is Friday and Saturday, September 17 and 18, at LeClaire Park, located at 400 Beiderbecke Drive in Davenport.

Friday, September 17: 4:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 18: 12:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Tickets are available here or at the gate. Ages 14 and younger get in free with a paid adult.

Blues Fest 2021 is presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, whose mission is to ensure the future of a uniquely American art form by fostering greater public appreciation through performance, education and preservation of the blues heritage.

Attendees are asked to follow all COVID-19 protocol instructions posted at the event.