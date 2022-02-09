The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is celebrating Black History Month with the Blues in the Schools program.

Blues in the Schools offers the opportunity for students of all ages to engage in the study of music, math and language arts in a hands-on approach, celebrating creative self-expression. Emmy Award Winner and three-time Grammy nominee Billy Branch has shared Black History in the form of blues music, history, and culture. Dave Klockow with the Mississippi Valley Blues Society dropped in to Local 4 to discuss the program.

For more information about Blues in the Schools, click here.