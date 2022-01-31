The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is celebrating Black History Month with the Blues in the Schools program.

Emmy Award Winner and three-time Grammy nominee Billy Branch will visiting are schools to share Black History in the form of blues music, history, and culture. Branch is an Alligator Records recording artist with over 500 recordings, and he has performed all over the world.

Emmy Award Winner and Grammy nominee Billy Branch plays the Village Theatre February 9 (mvbs.org)

As a fundraiser for the Mississippi Valley Blues Society Education Program, Branch will be playing at the Village Theatre in the Village of East Davenport on Wednesday, February 9. Doors at 7:00 p.m., with an 8:00 p.m. show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.