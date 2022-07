Bluff Road (F33) in Scott County will be closed at the bridge about 1 mile east of 240th Ave (Z30) on Monday, according to a news release.

Bluff Road (F33) will be closed to through traffic for a bridge approach replacement. The road may be closed for up to 15 working days, depending on the weather.

A signed detour route will be used on F45 and State Highway 67, the release says.

For more information about road closures, visit the map here.