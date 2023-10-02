Professional and amateur BMX riders from around the world will race into East Moline on October 6-8 for the USA BMX Gold Cup Championship North Central.

The three-day event takes place at East Moline BMX, located at 1930 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. Races start at 5 p.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. on Sunday and participants will be racing well into the evening. Parking is $10 per day or $25 for the weekend.

One rider racing in the Gold Cup Championship North Central is 9-year-old Knox Reaves from Davenport, who traveled with his family to Scotland to compete in this year’s UCI BMX World Championships. “We were shocked,” said Knox’s mother Emily about the trip to Scotland. “There were so many different rules and regulations in a new place, but the support from the people at our home track was incredible. They made sure we were ready. We couldn’t ask for a better support system.”

Fans who want to try the heart-pumping action of the event for themselves can take a spin on the track at a free open house at the track on Thursday, October 12, from 5-7 p.m. Rookie riders can borrow a loaner BMX bike and helmet, or bring their own, and take a ride on the track to see what BMX riding entails. The event is open to anyone who isn’t already a member of USA BMX.

