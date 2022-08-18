The East Moline BMX track at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds will host BMX races all weekend, a news release says.

Friday Night – Double Point Bob Warnicke Scholarship Race with registration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and races ASAP

Saturday Night – Single Point Race with registration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and races ASAP

Sunday – Illinois State Qualifier Double Points Race with registration from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and races ASAP.

More than 300 riders are expected. Admission is free for spectators.

East Moline BMX is a non profit BMX track that has been running BMX races in the Quad Cities for 30 years.

For more information, call Paul DePauw, 309-791-1670