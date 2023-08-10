BMX riders of all ages are convening on East Moline this weekend for qualifying races for the championship race next month.

The East Moline BMX Speedway will host 400 riders, ages 5 or younger up to 70+, to compete for overall age group champions in the state and for award rankings to eligible riders. Most of the riders are from Iowa and Illinois. The Speedway is located at 1930 Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. Admission is free for spectators.

Qualifying races have been held at tracks throughout Illinois and the race in East Moline is the last one before the championship in September.

The racing schedule for the weekend includes:

Friday – Double points race. Registration is from 5:30-7 p.m. and races start at 7 p.m.

Saturday – Single points race. Registration is from 5:30-7 p.m. and races start at 7 p.m.

Sunday – Illinois State Qualifier Double Points Race. Registration is from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and races start at 12:30 p.m.

The East Moline BMX Speedway will host the USA BMX Gold Cup Championship for the North Central region on October 6-8.

