Bank of America has announced over $330,000 in grants to 14 Iowa nonprofits to help improve economic opportunity for individuals and families.

These grants focus on workforce development and education to help individuals create a path to employment, better economic futures and basic needs that are fundamental to building life-long stability. The funding will specifically support programs focused on affordable housing and workforce development. With access to immediate and basic needs such as food, shelter, health resources and housing, individuals and families can build and maintain a path toward stability and economic opportunity. That’s why Bank of America is directing funding to organizations who provide critical services and resources that create a diverse workforce and help individuals and families to succeed.

Locally, Humility Homes and Services received $15,000, River Bend Food Bank received $10,000 and Family Resources received $10,000 to fund their programs.

“Investing in partnerships with nonprofit organizations addressing issues like affordable housing and workforce development is part of our approach to driving economic opportunity and social progress in Iowa,” said Heidi Parkhurst, President, Bank of America Iowa. “This recent philanthropic investment in Iowa nonprofits is just one way Bank of America deploys capital locally to help remove barriers to economic success and build a more sustainable community.”

These grants build on the $2.2 million Bank of America has provided to organizations in Iowa since 2018. They’re part of the company’s commitment to responsible growth as it works to improve the financial lives of individuals, families and communities. Philanthropic and volunteer investments continue to play a key role in this effort to build thriving communities.