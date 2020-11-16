Board proclaims Hospital Health Care Worker Appreciation Day

A health care worker use a nasal swab to test Eric Rodriguez for COVID-19 at a pop up testing site at the Koinonia Worship Center and Village in Pembroke Park, Florida in July. The tests where being donated by the emergency management firm CDR Maguire and GENETWORx Lab as the state of Florida battles against a spike in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Scott County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted unanimously to proclaim Friday, Nov. 27 “Hospital Health Care Worker Appreciation Day.”

The resolution was introduced by Supervisor Ken Croken in recognition of the “compassion and commitment” demonstrated throughout 2020 by front-line health care providers caring for acutely ill COVID-19 patients at Genesis Medical Centers in Davenport and UnityPoint Health Trinity – Bettendorf, a news release says.

Croken said area COVID-19 hospitalizations are skyrocketing.

“Consider this, the number of patients at Genesis increased more than 10% overnight to a record 131 today (Monday),” he said. Croken added that hospital officials can expand the number of COVID-19 beds; but the hospitals’ most valuable assets – its workers – are not so easily increased.

Croken reported that about 150 Genesis employees are in quarantine. “The fatigue and stress of caring for so many critically ill patients have to be overwhelming at times,” he said.

Croken hopes the county proclamation will trigger a new Thanksgiving tradition across the Quad-City area.

“As we gather around considerably smaller Thanksgiving tables this year, I hope people will take a moment to remember local health care workers who are not with their families,” he said. “They are on the job, courageously, caring for our friends and neighbors who need constant and intensive care, even during the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Croken suggests Scott County residents consider making a donation to one or both of the area health system foundations, perhaps in the name of someone who received care. Both Genesis and UnityPoint health systems maintain funds to help their employees manage with unexpected financial hardship.

The UnityPoint Health-Trinity Healthcare Crisis Fund was established to support the needs of Trinity’s healthcare heroes, to keep them on the frontlines serving patients and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. To donate on-line, visit the website: https://www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/trinity-health-foundation.

Donations by mail can be sent to the Trinity Health Foundation, 2701 17th St., Rock Island, IL 61201 and assistance is available at 563-742-7610.

The Genesis Foundation operates a similar program called “Healthcare Workforce Support Fund.” To learn more or donate, visit the website: https://app.mobilecause.com/form/UIBmSw?vid=9kdn9. Donations by mail can be sent to Genesis Foundation, 1227 East Rusholme St., Davenport, IA 52802. For assistance, call the Foundation at 563-421-6865.