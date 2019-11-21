Boat overturned in Mississippi River

Emergency crews attend to an overturned boat in the Mississippi River on November 21, 2019. (Britni Moses, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: Multiple people entered the water, no one was injured and everyone refused treatment.

Officials wanted to commend Lunda, the construction company working on the new Interstate 74 bridge, for acting quickly and assisting with the rescue.

EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to a report of a boat overturned in the Mississippi River near Leach Park in Bettendorf.

