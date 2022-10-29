The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, has announced the public boat ramp at Lock and Dam 13 north of Fulton, Illinois, will be closed for maintenance starting Monday, Oct. 31.

The closure is anticipated to last until Monday, Nov. 7. Boat ramps at Cattail Slough and Big Slough will remain open for access to the Mississippi River during this time.

For more information, contact the Mississippi River Project’s Thomson Ranger Station at 815-259-3628 or email mvrodmn13@usace.army.mil.