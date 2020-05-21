Bobby Schilling, congressional candidate in Iowa, announces he has cancer

Bobby Schilling, former Illinois congressman and current congressional candidate in Iowa, announced Wednesday night that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Schilling said in a statement,

“My family and I received some tough news this week. I went in for a checkup with my doctor. They noticed some irregularities and performed some tests. Today we got the results we were told to expect: cancer.

But there’s good news: this is operable. We’re going to fight and we’re going to win. I will be undergoing surgery tomorrow. Please keep me and my family in your prayers during that time.

As my family and supporters know, I’m a fighter. I’ve been through many challenges in my life, and to be frank, this will be my biggest challenge yet. But I know, with my wife, 10 children, and 13 grandkids behind me, I will be able to overcome this setback. I couldn’t be more prepared.

I want to assure the voters of the Iowa 2nd District: I’m not quitting. I am confident that we will beat this thing and be back at the campaign in very short order!”

Schilling is one of five Republicans campaigning to replace Rep. Dave Loebsack in Congress.

Schilling tells Local 4’s Jim Niedelman that he will miss next week’s scheduled debate and that Schilling should know more in the next few days.