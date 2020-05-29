Bobby Schilling gives first interview following surgery for cancer

Former Illinois Congressman Bobby Schilling spoke with Local 4’s Jim Niedelman after having surgery for cancer last week.

Schilling announced he was diagnosed with cancer on May 20 and underwent surgery the following day. He was released from the hospital on May 25.

He’s currently running for Congress in Iowa for the seat being vacated by Dave Loebsack. Four other republican candidates are in the mix for next week’s primary.

When asked if there was any thought of dropping out of the race after his diagnosis, Schilling said, “There really wasn’t…we just thought, you know what this is something that happens. We need to fight it out where, you know, basically two weeks out from the primary and we feel we’re in a pretty good position to win so we didn’t even consider that.”

Watch 4 The Record on May 31 to hear what steps Schilling thinks Congress should still take to respond to the pandemic and where he disagrees with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ approach to the crisis.