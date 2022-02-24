The two deceased adults discovered in a rural Galena home February 23 have been identified.

According to a release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, the Jo Daviess County 911 Dispatch Center received a citizen’s report concerning two dead adults that had been found in a Galena residence. Upon initial investigation, both individuals were later pronounced deceased by the Jo Daviess County Coroner. The bodies have been identified as Danny Welp, 62, and Debra Welp, 66, both of Galena.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office does not have any reason to believe the public is in any danger due to this event, and the incident remains under investigation.