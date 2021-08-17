Body discovered along train tracks identified

UPDATE: A body found along train tracks in Warren County last week has been identified.

Burlington Northern Railroad reported the discovery of a body along the tracks about half-mile west of the Knox/Warren County line near Cameron on August 11 around 4 p.m.

An investigation determined it was Michael Johnson, 26, of Joliet, Illinois, a passenger that day on an Amtrak train headed Chicago, Warren County Sheriff Martin E. Edwards announced Tuesday. The train passed through Warren County at about 1 p.m.

Autopsy results are pending.

The circumstances remain under investigation by the Warren County Coroner’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.

EARLIER UPDATE: A man in his 20s was found dead Wednesday south of the railroad tracks east of Cameron, Ill., in Warren County.

About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Warren County Coroner Al McGuire, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police were called to the BSNF Tracks between 170th and 180th Street, a news release says.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m. by McGuire. More information will be released after the man’s family has been notified.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death, the release says.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, McGuire and Illinois State Police continue the investigation.