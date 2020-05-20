1  of  5
Breaking News
Body found in Atkinson landfill; Police asking for public’s help to identify victim Illinois bars and restaurants can re-open outdoor seating in Phase 3 Illinois reports lowest hospitalization numbers as cases surpass 100,000 Iowa governor: Bars, movie theaters, zoos, museums and summer high school sports are back At least 2 injured in multiple-car crash
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Local 4 News at 5 COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Body found in Atkinson landfill; Police asking for public’s help to identify victim

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force is conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found in the Ecology Solutions landfill in Atkinson, Ill. on Wednesday morning around 9am.

The Illinois State Police, through their participation in the Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force, is asking for the public’s help to identify the victim.

The subject is a white male that appears to have a bald head. Other identifying features are very limited at this time, but more information will be available after an autopsy is performed on May 21.

Anyone with information about the victim’s identity is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at (815) 632-4010. Callers will remain anonymous.

The investigation is just getting started so no additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss