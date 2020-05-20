Body found in Atkinson landfill; Police asking for public’s help to identify victim

The Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force is conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found in the Ecology Solutions landfill in Atkinson, Ill. on Wednesday morning around 9am.

The Illinois State Police, through their participation in the Henry-Mercer Investigative Task Force, is asking for the public’s help to identify the victim.

The subject is a white male that appears to have a bald head. Other identifying features are very limited at this time, but more information will be available after an autopsy is performed on May 21.

Anyone with information about the victim’s identity is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at (815) 632-4010. Callers will remain anonymous.

The investigation is just getting started so no additional information is available at this time.