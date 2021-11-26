Body found in open field, police continue investigation

Clinton Police continue an investigation into the death of a man whose body was found early Friday.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the Clinton Police Department responded to a medical call in the 1000 block of 8th Avenue South, a news release says. A caller reported a man was found unconscious in an open field.

When officers arrived, they found a white male in his 40s on the ground. The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family, the release says.

Officers are canvassing the area and conducting follow-up interviews. “At this time, there does not appear to be any threats to the community,” the release says.

Clinton Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Clinton Police at 563-243-1458 or the anonymous tip line, 563-242-6595.

Clinton Police continue the investigation.