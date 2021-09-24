Body found inside massive house fire Friday

A body has been discovered inside of a house in Buffalo that caught fire late Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to the corner of 3rd and Franklin streets around just after 2 p.m., where they saw a house with multiple stories engulfed in flames.

Local 4 News was live on the scene during the 4 p.m. newscast, where crews were still tending to the incident.

Flames were no longer present, but smoke could be seen pouring out of the structure.

The police chief confirmed someone was still inside the house.

No further information is available at this time.

