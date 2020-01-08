Body in vacant apartment identified as missing man

UPDATE: The body of a man found in a vacant Rock Falls apartment has been identified as a missing Sterling man.

John M. Kurtis was reported missing to Sterling Police on January 2. The circumstances surrounding Kurtis’ death are under investigation and no further information is available to be released at this time.

An autopsy has been conducted. but results are not yet in.

EARLIER UPDATE

Body found in vacant apartment

January 7, 2020 at 7:36 a.m.

Police are investigating a suspicious death over the weekend.

Officers found a body in an apartment building in the 400 block of 4th Avenue in Rock Falls on Saturday afternoon.

The apartment with the body in it was vacant.

No word from authorities about the person’s identity.

EARLIER UPDATE

Sterling Police seek help in missing persons case

January 3, 2020 at 8:48 a.m.

The Sterling Police is department is asking for the public’s help in locating John M. Kurtis, 57, of Sterling, Illinois. He was reported missing by friends and was last seen on Monday, December 30, 2019.

He is a 5’11” white male, weighing 195 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing glasses.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Sterling Police Department at (815) 632-6640.