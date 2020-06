The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office announced they found a missing person’s body in Rock Creek Monday morning.

They say it is the body of 62-year-old Susan Redell.

She has been missing from Milledgeville, Illinois since March 16.

They are uncertain on the cause of death, though.

Illinois State Police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the county coroner and the local police department are all working together to learn more about this case.