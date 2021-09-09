Body of missing man found, identified

A Colona man who was reported missing has been found deceased in the Rock River.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a body found in the Rock River in an unincorporated area of East Moline, according to a Thursday news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Donald Taets Jr. The case remains under investigation, the release says.

The sheriff’s office and Rock Island County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and were assisted by Illinois State Police.